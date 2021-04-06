Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 600 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,228. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $362.76 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.76 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.69. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

