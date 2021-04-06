Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 900 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $205.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.66 and its 200 day moving average is $227.17. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.