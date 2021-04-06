Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 4,600 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,367,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,611,966 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

