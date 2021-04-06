Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 400 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $285.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,900.61 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.48 and a 200-day moving average of $281.76. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.08.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

