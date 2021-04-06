LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $81.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

RAMP stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

