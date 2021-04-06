Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $72.66 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $6.24 or 0.00010744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $797.36 million and approximately $72.66 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00025087 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002662 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,647,118 coins and its circulating supply is 127,716,850 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.