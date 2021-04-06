Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Shares Acquired by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) by 1,515,171.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,396,460 shares during the quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned about 1.00% of Linx worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Linx during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Linx in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Linx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Linx by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Linx stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. 2,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,985. Linx S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LINX. TheStreet lowered shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Santander began coverage on Linx in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Linx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

