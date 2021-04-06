Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LNN opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average of $132.21. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

