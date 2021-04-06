Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.56. Approximately 63,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 795,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

