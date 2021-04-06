Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 33.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 301,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.27. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.