Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.40

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 109712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $619.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.