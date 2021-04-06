Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $169,800.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222,010 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 148,204 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.