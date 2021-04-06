Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,262 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $143.30 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 116.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

