LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,954. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.