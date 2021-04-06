Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,525 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $78,143,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,029 shares of company stock worth $32,319,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,379.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

