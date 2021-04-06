Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Sysco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 19.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Sysco by 34.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 141,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

