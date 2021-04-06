Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $411,000 Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

IAC stock opened at $225.39 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average is $179.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.