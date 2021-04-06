Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,802. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.