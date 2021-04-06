Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Up 6.6%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. 712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 203,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $811.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $798,760.88. Insiders have sold 200,145 shares of company stock worth $6,979,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

