Landcadia Holdings III, Inc’s (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Landcadia Holdings III’s (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 7th. Landcadia Holdings III had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCYAU opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85. Landcadia Holdings III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,633,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth $17,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at $16,902,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,218,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth about $11,729,000.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

