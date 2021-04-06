Labor Smart (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.09. Labor Smart shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 263,580,135 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Labor Smart Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTNC)

Labor Smart, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. The company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries.

