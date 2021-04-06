Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

KRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

