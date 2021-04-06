Klimatas (KTS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $805.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $18,950.17 and approximately $805.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001380 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.