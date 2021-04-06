Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 159,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 581,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Shares of KL opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

