Kimbal Musk Sells 12,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,444,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kimbal Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00.

TSLA stock opened at $691.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $682.12 and a 200-day moving average of $619.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,387.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

