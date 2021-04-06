Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $79.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE KRC opened at $66.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,872,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after acquiring an additional 803,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

