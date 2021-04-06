Kava (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.00321367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00033974 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.