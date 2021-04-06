Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $713.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after buying an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 1,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.