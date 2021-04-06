JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Stock Position Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 154,291 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29.

