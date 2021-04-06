JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 86,784 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.00% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $53,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,298 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

OLLI stock opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock worth $1,682,384 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.