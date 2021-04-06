JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 74,403 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.88% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $68,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,814 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,773,000 after buying an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $181.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $189.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

