JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $65.63 Million Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $65,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.