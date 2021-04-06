JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 451,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of Plug Power worth $58,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 63.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,076 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 677.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $1,455,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 218,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,559,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,381 shares of company stock worth $40,850,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.