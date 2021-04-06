JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $61,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,970. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

