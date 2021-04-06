JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 316,473 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,473 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $70,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,626,000 after acquiring an additional 168,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,325,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,052,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 481,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,578,000 after buying an additional 154,009 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $60.78.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

