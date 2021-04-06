JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Thomson Reuters worth $62,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

