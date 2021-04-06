JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €107.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.08 ($122.45).

KBX opened at €109.70 ($129.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €77.16 ($90.78) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.53.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

