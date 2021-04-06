Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 25,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $729,500.00.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.