John E. Major Sells 1,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

