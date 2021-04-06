JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU opened at $21.17 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.