JELD-WEN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,406 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,636% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $704,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $805,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

