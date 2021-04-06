Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Hold

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.39.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.