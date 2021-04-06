Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.72.

FSM opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

