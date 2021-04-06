Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after buying an additional 105,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after buying an additional 298,570 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,081,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,353,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,314,000 after buying an additional 120,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of TREX opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

