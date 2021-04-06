Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSP stock opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

