Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,420,014 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NLSN opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

