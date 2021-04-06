Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,611,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE CIXX opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

