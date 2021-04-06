Jane Street Group LLC Sells 20,655 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

