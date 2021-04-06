Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,753 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG stock opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.