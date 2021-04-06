Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 1,711 Shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 49.13% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEXL opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03.

